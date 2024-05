At least eight people have been killed in a bus crash near Dunnellon. The owner of the bus told WINK News that the bus was recently used to transport workers from Immokalee.

Florida Highway Patrol said the bus was carrying farm workers in central Florida before it rolled over, killing eight people and injuring at least another 40 passengers, Tuesday morning.

“This is the death you do not expect for your family members,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods during a press conference. “My heart bleeds for them. My heart goes out to them.”

Authorities said the bus had 53 farm workers. It was sideswiped by a truck and swerved off a road in Marion County, north of Orlando.

The bus crashed through a fence and ended up in a field. The workers were on their way to Cannon Farms in Dunnellon.

FHP is investigating the crash. A spokesperson said it could carry on for months before they know what exactly happened.

“This will be a very long, lengthy and thorough investigation,” said Pat Riordan, PIO for the Florida Highway Patrol. “We do not get in a hurry to conclude what happened until we have all the facts, and with that, I can tell you that it’s gonna be probably six months at least before we conclude factually what transpired here today.”

According to a job order form, this job was advertised for H2A workers, which means they would have been foreign nationals.

The forms state they were hired to work at Cannon Farms and were housed in Gainesville.

The bus is owned by Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp., which is based in Immokalee. It remains unknown when the bus left Immokalee.

No identifying information has been released on the 53 workers.

We know they were on their way to Cannon Farms, where they’d been harvesting watermelon when the tragic crash happened.

If you have to travel to this part of Florida, seek an alternate route if possible. State Road 40 remains closed on Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.