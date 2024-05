Credit: WINK News

A vehicle crash involving a Lee County deputy and another car has occurred in Lehigh Acres.

The collision was reported to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at around 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday, near the intersection of Bell and Jaguar Boulevard.

The deputy involved in the crash was sent to the hospital to check for injuries.

Deputies on the scene stated that the victim was in good condition.

WINK News spoke with the vehicle driver that crashed into the deputy’s car.

He stated that his car lost control of his brakes while commuting to work, crashing into the deputy’s vehicle.

Although the motorist was injured in the crash, he expressed more concern about the deputy’s status.

The motorist then stated that he noticed the deputy was shaken from the crash but could walk.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

