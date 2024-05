The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reporting one person has been injured in a shooting near the Jim Fleming Ecological Park in Lehigh Acres, and though they haven’t arrested anyone, they are investigating.

The shooting happened along Lee and Sunshine boulevards, at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

One person was transported with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to LCSO.

There was a helicopter sighted flying nearby, a K-9 team, drone team and at least a dozen cruisers blocking at least four intersections in the area.

A neighbor told WINK News that they heard four to six gunshots.

We also spoke with a neighbor across the street from the park.

His whole family is shaken right now, saying they nearly came face to face with the guy deputies are searching for.

The neighbor said that after the shooting, the guy came running to their home and tried forcing his way inside their front door.

When that didn’t work, they said the guy went to a side door and tried to force his way in that way. The neighbor’s two young children were inside that room.

Thankfully, they said the guy couldn’t get it and ran to another neighbor’s house.

Right now, we don’t know whether deputies have anyone in custody related to the shooting, but we do know one person was shot and that they are expected to survive.

Every neighbor we spoke with said this park is a place where people come to do and sell drugs, and they said there are always problems here.

This scene finally cleared by 7 p.m., but not before deputies collected close to ten bags of evidence from this park.