A surprise for a high schooler who was kept out of her prom.

On Tuesday, we told you that Sophie Savidge wasn’t allowed into the dance because she was wearing a suit instead of a dress.

Now, she’s getting support from a Naples-based fashion designer Peter Jean-Marie.



Jean-Marie invited her to his boutique after learning that Mason Classical Academy turned her away at prom because she wore a suit, which violated their dress code for girls.

“She made a pretty strong statement, and I’m for women wearing suits. I love suits, and I think she looked great and amazing in it,” Jean-Marie said.

The school told Savidge she could come back if she changed clothes.

“The main thing I like about school dances is being able to hang out with my friends and have a fun time, and I think wearing a dress would have distracted me from that, and it would have dampened how much fun I had,” Savidge said.

Instead, she’s getting a do-over and plans to wear one of her new ties for a fancy dinner with her prom group this weekend.

Even though she’ll never get her junior prom back, Savidge hopes the school will relax its dress code for special events in the future.

She told us she wants other girls who feel more comfortable in pants to keep being who they are.