First Baptist Academy rising senior Winston Watkins Jr. has a big decision to make: where he will spend his college career.

The wide receiver has more than 30 offers from NCAA Division I programs, the majority of which are in power five conferences.

“It’s definitely a blessing to be able to be in the situation I am,” Watkins Jr. said.

Watkins decommitted from Southwest Florida native Deion Sanders in Colorado last season.

He said that since then he has gotten a better idea of what his priorities are when choosing a school and he is leaning on his First Baptist support system and his faith to make that decision.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to come to light where I should be and where’s the best place for me and my career and for my personal life in general just like being a better person.”

Before he plays college ball he has one more season with the Lions.

To be the best he can be as a high school senior, he’s thinking like a DI freshman.

“I want to make sure my body is ready for college because I know if I’m ready for my freshman year in college my senior year should be no problem.”

Watkins has a couple visits planned so far this summer and he is trying to schedule a few more before he makes a decision.