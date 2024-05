Cape Coral traffic. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Cape Coral drivers, if you feel that your work commute has worsened, it’s not just your imagination.

A study by LLC.org recorded commuting times nationwide, and the cities with the worst average commuter times.

Cape Coral was ranked 27th nationwide and third in Florida, with an average roundtrip commuter time of 59 minutes.

LLC.org calculated the total number of hours Cape Coral motorists spend commuting, as roughly 242.55 hours or 10 days are spent driving to and from work.

The study attributes the diminishment of people working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Nationwide, the number of Americans working from home dropped from 17.9% in 2021 to 15.2% in 2022.

Some of the key findings in the study included that more than 45.5 million Americans have a daily commute that’s at least an hour or more, and flight attendants have the longest commute in the nation, with an average roundtrip commute of one hour and 57 minutes.

Hollywood, Florida, was ranked the worst city in Florida and 12th nationwide for commuting, with roughly 64 minutes spent driving roundtrip.