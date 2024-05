The family of a student who was sexually abused and sent graphic images by a former teacher sued the District in a civil lawsuit for “an excess of $50,000 in damages.” The lawsuit claims the student incurred medical and psychological injuries from her experience at Diplomat Middle School in Cape Coral.

During impact statements on Thursday, the student spoke and told the court that her former teacher, Joseph Reynolds, groomed her and lured her into a false sense of trust and an inappropriate relationship. Joseph Reynolds Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Those comments happened after Reynolds admitted guilt as part of a plea deal.

The family described how painful and challenging life has been since they discovered what Reynolds was doing.

“The last year of life for my family has been very trying mentally, financially and physically,” a parent of the victim said. “I can never trust a teacher again.”

The victim’s parents also expressed rage and frustration at how Reynolds abused his position as a teacher and was allowed to have inappropriate contact with their child.

“You came into her life, and now she has fear,” said the victim’s mother. “You hurt my daughter. You stole her innocence. You are the monster that my baby didn’t believe in.”

Both the parents and the student spoke about growing and being stronger after their nightmare, saying the best in their lives is yet to come. But before they closed this chapter, they had to make sure this would never happen again.

“I never ever want this to happen to another child or another family,” the victim’s mother declared. “So I’m glad for the court, for protecting the community.”

WINK Investigator Peter Fleischer reached out to the school district and board member Sam Fischer, whose name appeared in documents related to the lawsuit. The District said it would not comment on active litigation.

PAST COVERAGE: Diplomat Middle School teacher faces additional sex crime charges

Reynolds will spend 12 years in state prison, followed by 8 years of probation. He also has to register as a sex offender with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.