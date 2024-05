The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a fire that occurred on Bogart Drive in North Fort Myers.

The fire was reported to LCSO and the North Fort Myers Fire District at around 6:12 a.m. on Thursday.

A large deputy presence has been reported in the area, and a helicopter has been deployed to survey it. A helicopter was deployed to survey the perimeter of Bogart Drive in North Fort Myers. Credit: WINK

The surrounding perimeter has been closed while deputies and firefighters investigate the cause of the scene.

As of 7:36 a.m., the blaze had been extinguished, and the state fire marshal had been asked to investigate the scene.

WINK News spoke with the family members on the scene of the fire, who stated that the family camper was believed to have been attacked by an ex-boyfriend of the daughter.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the alleged arsonist.

According to the mother, she had bought her daughter the camper, which she now resides in with her 3-year-old son.

The family then heard a knock on the front door of the camper before gunshots began to fire at around 2:30 a.m.

The unknown attacker then returned several hours later to set the camper on fire.

According to the family, they had lost everything in the blaze.

WINK News then spoke with deputies, where they confirmed an active investigation.

No suspects have been named at this moment.

Deputies stated that the family could not return to the property while investigators worked the scene.

The LCSO fugitive warrants team has been deployed to aid in the investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.