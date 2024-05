The National Weather Service is looking into whether a possible tornado hit the area of Oakhaven Circle in Immokalee where some areas saw wind damage.

WINK News headed over to the flea market in Immaokalee where some tents were torn down by the wind, Thursday afternoon, but people are now cleaning things up and going on with their day.

The National Weather Service said it’s sending someone to Immokalee to survey the area in order to determine if a tornado hit and, if so, at what strength on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

WINK News met Mario Martinez who was on his way home and saw some of the damage.

“I was going through Main Street,” he said. “There’s power outages, and there’s trash, tree debris everywhere. I hadn’t seen it, but I was going through it. There’s a lot of water, you know, hanging out on the side of the roads, and mainly that’s what I’ve been seeing.”