New study may help Type-1 diabetics with their bionic pancreas

More than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes, and recent medical breakthroughs can help people manage their condition.

The bionic pancreas is a small patch placed on the skin to help monitor glucose levels; however, it requires the user to indicate how many carbohydrates they consume manually.

A smartphone alert will inform the user if their glucose levels are too high or too low.

The routine can become cumbersome for type-1 diabetics like Casey Fiesler.

“It is something that you have to think about constantly,” said Fiesler. “Right now, the devices monitor blood sugar, and they respond by delivering more or less insulin based on that one number.”

Scientists at the University of Colorado in Boulder have been working on an algorithm that will allow the bionic pancreas to react to abnormal glucose levels and predict more accurately how blood sugars will change.

Fiesler is a part of the study being conducted by the university.

The goal will be to allow patients more freedom to live without the constant need to check their diabetes.

The study does come at the price of privacy, as concerns rise about how much a patient is willing to share regarding their personal information.

The idea is to gauge a more accurate response time; patients must divulge more medical information than they may be willing to discuss.