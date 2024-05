With smiles, waves and excitement, graduation season is here in Southwest Florida.

How do graduation rates for Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties stack up against the state?

WINK News crunched the numbers for the past three years.

Charlotte County’s graduation rates are on track with the state’s, but the district has seen a decline for the last three years, from 90.9% to 87.9% and 85.9%.

Lee County is slightly better.

The district saw an increase from 83% in 2022 to 85% in 2023, but graduating senior Anna Berry isn’t sure if that’s accurate.

“I feel like some people didn’t earn their right to be here today,” she said. “I feel like if you tested most of them, and you put them through more testing, they wouldn’t be here.”

Fellow senior German Gibbs disagrees with Berry.

Gibbs took plenty of tests and retook classes to make sure he graduated.

“I was one of the people that had to work extra to graduate because I moved from Texas to Florida,” he said. “I had to make up classes.”

Lee County is still below the state’s 88% average in 2023.

Where does that leave Collier County?

Collier has had a 91% to 92% graduation rate for the past three years.

“Our schools consistently outperform the state average for graduation rates, and that’s a tremendous point of pride,” said Chad Oliver, Chief Communication Officer for Collier County Public Schools.

How does the district keep its high graduation rate?

“Intentional action on the kids who need those extra supports, monitoring where they are, looking at every single high school and senior and asking if they’ve met the requirements for graduation,” Oliver said.

Oliver also said that Dr. Leslie Ricciardelli, Superintendent of Collier County Public Schools, points the praise to others.

“It’s the teachers, the school counselors, the school administrators, the parents,” said Oliver. “It’s not just one person that celebrates graduation day. It’s a team.”

Lee County’s 85% graduation rate in 2023 was the district’s second-highest rate.

These numbers don’t include students who graduated mid-year and needed some extra time to fulfill their requirements.