Feeling hotter for your Friday afternoon

The Weather Authority is tracking a dry and mild Friday morning with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid-90s.

WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Plan on a hotter and drier day ahead, compared to the rain Southwest Florida had on Thursday. Some isolated parts of Charlotte County have shown a little fog, but it will subside.”

Maloch then mentions that for the rest of the morning, temperatures will quickly climb up to 84° by 9 a.m., as afternoon temperatures will hit the lower 90s.

We are starting Friday morning dry and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Plan on a hotter afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100° to 105°.

We’ll stay mainly dry with a stray storm possible through the afternoon.

Saturday morning will start quite warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday is going to be very hot with highs in the mid 90s.

“Feels like” temperatures will be the hottest we’ve felt so far this year and range from 105 and 110°.

A heat advisory may be issued across parts of Southwest Florida to better alert you to the heat.

Isolated rain showers look to be moving into Southwest Florida Sunday morning.

Those rain showers will continue off and on through the morning and into the afternoon.

Sunday’s rain is all caused by a cold front moving through the area and that means less humid air arrives once that front moves out.

Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

