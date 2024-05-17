Feeling hotter for your Friday afternoon

WINK News
An unidentified gunman is on the run following a Wednesday shooting that occurred at the Jim Fleming Ecological Park in Lehigh Acres.
Multiple fire crews are responding to a single-story structure fire in Naples.
More than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes, and recent medical breakthroughs can help people manage their condition.
The NAACP and Jordan’s family said this isn’t the end for them
FGCU softball players are ready to play in their first NCAA Tournament game against No. 4 Florida.
We spoke with Dr. David Thomas – a forensic studies professor from FGCU and a former officer – who supports the idea of officer-involved shooting investigations going to a grand jury.
At the Governor’s Conference exhibit hall, Dylan Faraone, Regional Director of Mosaic, showcased his work using a 360-degree camera mounted on his car to document the aftermath of major storms, including Hurricane Ian’s impact on southwest Florida.
FGCU catcher Neely Peterson returns to Gainesville, where she fell in love with the sport again playing for Santa Fe College.
One family is on a mission to create a new national gun database. It would require medical professionals to enter mental health information.
Their investigation led them to the area of Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a suspect from the Bogart Drive incident is in custody.
Fort Myers Police Department has confirmed that a motorcyclist has died in a crash on Fowler and Winkler Avenue on Thursday.
The Sarasota diverging diamond is located at Interstate 75 and University Parkway. It was put in to alleviate heavy traffic.
Lee County commissioners gave us an update on the RSW terminal expansion project, which is long overdue. Now we know why.
The National Weather Service in Miami concluded after a survey the damage wasn’t from a tornado. It was from a downburst of straight-line wind between 60 – 70 mph.
The Weather Authority is tracking a dry and mild Friday morning with temperatures climbing into the lower to mid-90s.
WINK Morning Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Plan on a hotter and drier day ahead, compared to the rain Southwest Florida had on Thursday. Some isolated parts of Charlotte County have shown a little fog, but it will subside.”
Maloch then mentions that for the rest of the morning, temperatures will quickly climb up to 84° by 9 a.m., as afternoon temperatures will hit the lower 90s.
We are starting Friday morning dry and mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Plan on a hotter afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will range from 100° to 105°.
We’ll stay mainly dry with a stray storm possible through the afternoon.
Saturday morning will start quite warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Saturday is going to be very hot with highs in the mid 90s.
“Feels like” temperatures will be the hottest we’ve felt so far this year and range from 105 and 110°.
A heat advisory may be issued across parts of Southwest Florida to better alert you to the heat.
Isolated rain showers look to be moving into Southwest Florida Sunday morning.
Those rain showers will continue off and on through the morning and into the afternoon.
Sunday’s rain is all caused by a cold front moving through the area and that means less humid air arrives once that front moves out.
Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
You can keep up to date on Zach Maloch’s Facebook page and watch WINK Mornings from 4:30 to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.