LCSO responds to water rescue in Alva

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene of a water rescue where three people were recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, three people went down in the waterway in the Caloosahatchee near the Franklin Lock and Dam and never came back up.

LSCO responded to the distress call shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and administered life-saving measures.

It is unclear what condition the three people are in.

A large deputy presence was seen near the area and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Credit: WINK News

