LCSO responds to water rescue in Alva

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a scene of a water rescue where three people were recovered.
With hurricane season less than two weeks away, it’s important to start preparing.
The Weather Authority has issued a heat advisory for portions of South, Southeast, and Southwest Florida from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Should residents endure two years of partial lane closures, or fully shut the Caloosahatchee bridge down for 10 weeks?
The parents of the FGCU softball team are relishing seeing their daughters play in the NCAA Tournament.
Heat advisory in place for Saturday until 8 p.m.
A 16-year-old in Fort Myers drove to school, drove home, drove to the barbershop and back home again. Then, he noticed a swarm of flies in the back of his truck.
The attorney we spoke with told us that, at a minimum, we’d spend the night in jail before having our first appearance and getting bail.
The FGCU softball team couldn’t keep up with the No. 4 Florida Gators as the Eagles drop their first Regional game 6-0 to the Gators.
The pool is warming up to be the hot spot for kids and families this summer. It’s now also the number one leading cause of drowning deaths for children ages 1-4 in the state.
The Whale is a place that has shown great strength and determination.
It’s taken wildlife officials just over five and a half months to report finding more dead endangered Florida panthers than in all of 2023.
Nine lives were given, and all nine will remain remembered. A lifetime of gratitude for the fallen officers.
It happened at Progress Rail, a transit corporation on Mercantile Avenue just before 5am on Friday.
How do graduation rates for Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties stack up against the state? WINK News crunched the numbers.
According to the sheriff’s office, three people went down in the waterway in the Caloosahatchee near the Franklin Lock and Dam and never came back up.
LSCO responded to the distress call shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and administered life-saving measures.
It is unclear what condition the three people are in.
A large deputy presence was seen near the area and an investigation is currently ongoing.
