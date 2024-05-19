WINK News

Collier deputies investigating car submerged in water

Author: Camila Pereria Writer: Camila Pereira, Elyssa Morataya
CREDIT: Rick V

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene of a submerged vehicle.

Deputies responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. to a submerged vehicle on Collier Boulevard and Golden Gate Boulevard.

CCSO deputies told WINK News reporter Camila Pereira that they believe the driver was going along Golden Gate Boulevard before flying into the water.

Deputies say nobody was inside the car when they arrived and are unsure when it might have gone into the waterway.

Deputies have attempted to contact the car’s owner, but there has been no response.

No injuries or victims have been reported related to the submerged vehicle.

The investigation remains active while CCSO attempts to locate the driver.

