This weeks segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features: An angry driver, a posterior puncture, and a family camper up in flames. Credit: Collier County Sheriffs Office

Jayson Cole Smith has been arrested after Collier County deputies say he struck another vehicle on the road and fled the scene.

CCSO arrested the 23-year-old on Tuesday after, they said, he intentionally hit another person’s vehicle at least three times at the intersection of Oil Well Road and Everglades Boulevard North while stopped at a red light.

The victim’s mother contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, and deputies eventually tracked down Smith.

Smith now faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

Jerica Netaye Foresyth Credit: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Jerica Netaye Foresyth has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend several times in his rear.

Collier County deputies responded to a domestic abuse call in Golden Gate on Tuesday.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies witnessed a 44-year-old man with wounds in his legs, posterior, and back.

Foresyth told deputies that the victim was attacked by a man at their residence following a road rage encounter.

According to CCSO, deputies examined the claim made by Foresyth and, along with video evidence gathered, discovered that she was seen brandishing a knife during a fight with the victim.

The 41-year-old is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm or permanent disfigurement and criminal mischief.

Elijah Czapiga. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Elijah Czapiga has been arrested after deputies say he is suspected of shooting and igniting a family camper in North Fort Myers.

Deputies arrested the 23-year-old after an intensive search conducted following an early Thursday morning shooting that turned arson on a family camper in North Fort Myers.

Their investigation led them to the area of Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral. Czapiga was later found Northeast of the area in an abandoned building.

Czapiga is being charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and drug possession.