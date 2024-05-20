Boaters at a loss with boat ramp closed

There have been no boats coming out of the Punta Rassa boat ramp since 2022 after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.

This has left local businesses with nowhere to turn.

“There’s fishing guides, tour guides, there are traverse there’s commercial fishermen, there’s a whole host of businesses that run out of there,” said Matthew Hawksley of Captain Matt’s Island Charters. “Many of the other guys are trying to make ends meet by either taking on other jobs on the side or by, running extreme distances to make to complete charters at almost no profit. So it’s been really tough on all the businesses there.”

One of those guys is Captain Pete Milisci.

“I was full-time, and after the hurricane, it was obviously no business for a while. I have sports to go back to work at a local hospital. It was depressing in the beginning because fishing is my passion,” said Milisci.

There are other public boat ramps these businesses can go out of. The problem is the distance.

“None of the options to run jars out of our nearby. There’s one other ramp located on Sanibel, just on the other side of the causeway.”

But that ramp isn’t just for anyone. The Sanibel boat ramp is a recreational boat ramp, and there are rules in place to keep commercial boaters out.

“It’s also a small ramp,” said Eric Jackson, Public Information Officer for the City of Sanibel. “So recently, the fines for parking there without the permit or by not paying have increased to $500, and that’s because there were people who were parking there saying, ‘I’ll take the $250 fine just to get out there.’ So steps had to be taken to try to curb that to make sure that spaces are available for the people who have the permits and for the people who are paying for parking.”

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, work on the Punta Rassa boat ramp area is expected to be completed by next summer.

That’s something these businesses say is too far along to wait for, especially as their businesses are already facing the effects of its closure.