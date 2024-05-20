Boaters at a loss with boat ramp closed

WINK News
The Fort Myers yacht basin is lacking in the “yacht” part right now, or any boat for that matter. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
Half a mile off Venice Beach, deep below the surface of the water, two divers, Blair Morrow and Alex Lundberg, found a sign of prehistoric times buried in the sand.
On Monday, the detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Christopher Jordan in his Fort Myers home went back to work.
It’s a place designed to bring in people and a lot of money to Charlotte County. The Sunseeker Resort opened on December 15 and features 785 rooms, 20 different food and beverage places, and 60,000 square feet of convention space.
North Port Fire Rescue said to expect significant delays. They recommended drivers take an alternate route.
A new roundabout is coming to the City of Fort Myers at the intersection of Challenger Boulevard and Winkler Avenue.
Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
There have been no boats coming out of the Punta Rassa boat ramp since 2022, after Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
This has left local businesses with nowhere to turn.
“There’s fishing guides, tour guides, there are traverse there’s commercial fishermen, there’s a whole host of businesses that run out of there,” said Matthew Hawksley of Captain Matt’s Island Charters. “Many of the other guys are trying to make ends meet by either taking on other jobs on the side or by, running extreme distances to make to complete charters at almost no profit. So it’s been really tough on all the businesses there.”
One of those guys is Captain Pete Milisci.
“I was full-time, and after the hurricane, it was obviously no business for a while. I have sports to go back to work at a local hospital. It was depressing in the beginning because fishing is my passion,” said Milisci.
There are other public boat ramps these businesses can go out of. The problem is the distance.
“None of the options to run jars out of our nearby. There’s one other ramp located on Sanibel, just on the other side of the causeway.”
But that ramp isn’t just for anyone. The Sanibel boat ramp is a recreational boat ramp, and there are rules in place to keep commercial boaters out.
“It’s also a small ramp,” said Eric Jackson, Public Information Officer for the City of Sanibel. “So recently, the fines for parking there without the permit or by not paying have increased to $500, and that’s because there were people who were parking there saying, ‘I’ll take the $250 fine just to get out there.’ So steps had to be taken to try to curb that to make sure that spaces are available for the people who have the permits and for the people who are paying for parking.”
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, work on the Punta Rassa boat ramp area is expected to be completed by next summer.
That’s something these businesses say is too far along to wait for, especially as their businesses are already facing the effects of its closure.