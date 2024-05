The detective with the Fort Myers Police Department who shot and killed an unarmed black man is set to return to work.

James Moschella was cleared of the shooting of Christopher Jordan after State Attorney Amira Fox ruled that the killing was justified.

It was believed that Jordan was armed with a gun at the time of the shooting; however, following an investigation of the killing, it was determined that he was unarmed at the time of his death.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Jordan was playing rifle noises from within his home on Stella Street in Fort Myers, where he begged police to shoot him.

Jordan’s sister had called the FMPD, stating that Jordan was threatening her with a gun.

The NAACP plans to protest the return of Moschella, saying that the ruling was a huge fear for the black community.

“That’s the way this looks that a person can call now and lie and have mental issues, intellectual issues, and law on another person, and then FMPD come and kill them,” said NAACP President of Lee County James Muwakkil. “We know the vast majority of law enforcement across this nation comes to work to serve, protect, and do a job.”

While Fox has closed the case, the NAACP hopes that there may be something done to receive justice for Christopher Jordan.