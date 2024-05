Authorities have released the identities of two of the three Franklin Lock Park drowning victims.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Santos Tiul-Chen and 19-year-old Victor Pedro-Gaspar drowned in the 10-foot deep water on Saturday.

Tiul-Chen, who did not have any swimming experience, began struggling after going into the water.

In an attempt to help Tiul-Chen, the unidentified second victim went into the water but also began struggling.

Pedro-Gaspar went into the water to help Tiul-Chen and the second victim.

Tiul-Chen, Pedro-Gaspar, and the third victim never resurfaced from the 10-foot-deep waters.

Later, a fourth person went into the water to assist the three individuals but was able to get back to shore. This person was transported to the hospital.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Medical Examiner’s Office, is working to identify the third victim.

According to the Stop Drowning Now organization, drowning is fast and silent, and it is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide. It can happen in as little as 20 to 60 seconds.