Naples Airport move study finds 4 possible sites

Pastor Sean Critser’s congregation voted unanimously on Sunday to sell the front two acres of the church’s property for $4 million.
Imagine someone pretends to be you and sells your home or land right from underneath you. Deed or property fraud happens more often than you think.
A woman and her exhausted dog fight to survive while trapped in the elements and oppressive Florida heat.
Surgery to remove cancers in the head and neck can sometimes leave patients with negative impacts long after the cancer is gone. But a new approach is cutting back on damage.
From flood insurance to pythons and rebuilding from Ian nearly two years later, Southwest Florida has a lot on its plate.
Through having a positive outlet and strong role models commissioner Lorna McLain hopes flag football makes a difference in the community.
The Florida Department of Transportation announced a busy Fort Myers bridge is closing for more than two months.
No plea deal for woman suspected of being involved in one of the largest drug rings in Southwest Florida.
Authorities have released the identities of all three Franklin Lock Park drowning victims.
It’s a family affair at Lyons Title & Trust, which recently opened its third office in Port Charlotte.
Collier County commissioners unanimously rejected a $23 million price for a 2,247-acre Immokalee property for possible affordable workforce housing, fire house and other uses, opting to continue negotiating.
Voodoo Brewing Co. began in 2005 and has since expanded to five corporate locations and 14 franchise locations, with the Fort Myers spot being the first to open in Florida.
The Rest Area Access Road, under I-75 at mile marker 63, is closed due to an overturned truck that spilled its cargo onto the roadway.
Gulf Coast Symphony holds Candlelight concerts in an effort to introduce classical musicians and string quartets to the community in a unique atmosphere.
The future of flying is up in the air.
“Moving an airport is not an easy task,” said Robin King, with the Naples Airport Authority.
There’s a study looking at the possibility of moving the Naples Airport.
“It would take a lot of time, a lot of resources. The soonest that they could look at a new airport, according to the consultant’s study, would be the year 2040,” added King.
King said this is only a discussion, and it’s in the very early stages. They’re not officially moving, but they are looking for possible land.
“As far as the next steps, it’s really up to our board of commissioners,” she added. “We’re going to do the study presentations; we’re going to get feedback from the community; we’re going to talk to our county leaders and our city leaders. And we’re going to go from there to see what the consensus may be.”
Option A is east of the county landfill; Option B is at Lipmans Farms right off U.S. 41; Option C is right off Oil Well Road near Ave Maria; the other option is to move it to the Immokalee Airport.
“Maybe I wouldn’t even be here. It doesn’t affect me,” added Maryellen Pelosky, who lives near the current Naples Airport.
“There are other projects that I think have more priority than that around here,” she said.
An environmental science consultant met with some of the landowners and came up with a list of four sites that could serve a general airport, and possibly one with commercial flights.
“I think what’s important for everyone to remember is that as we move forward with this study, the consultants were not asked to determine if the airport should move,” said King. “That is for the authorities to determine right now the consultant study is only to determine if there’s space available in the county.”
“The move could cost anywhere from $1.2 to 1.6 billion, and the money could come from a general airport revenue bond or through an airport sponsor like Naples or Collier County.