Minor injuries reported after 3 vehicle accident in Charlotte County

Writer: Elyssa Morataya
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a 3-vehicle accident.

According to CCSO, the accident occurred on Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.

A spokesperson for CCSO has stated that only minor injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

