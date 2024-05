It was a heartbreaker for Bishop Verot’s baseball team in Hammond on Tuesday.

The Vikings fell to North Broward Prep 4-1 in the 3A state semifinal.

“Good game, good team,” said Casey Scott, Bishop Verot’s head baseball coach. “I mean, they were as expected. That’s why I think they’ve made a semi-permanent home here in Fort Myers over the last couple of years, but a really well-coached team, solid. Just a good baseball game there.”

This marks the Eagles’ fourth straight trip to the final four, and they’ve been state champions in two of the last three years.

Bishop Verot’s lone run came in the top of the fourth off of a homer from Joey Lawson.

Vikings senior Jason Bello took over on the mound in the second inning, and the Vikings held the Eagles scoreless through the last four innings.

Bello and fellow senior leader Maddix Simpson are emotional about the loss, but they’re confident the Vikings will be back in the final four.

“I thought it was a historic season, especially for everybody on the team. It set the tone for what Bishop Verot is really about. It showed a path for the younger guys,” Maddix said.

Scott credited these two with putting the team on their backs and getting them back to the semis for the first time in eight years.

“We’re here because of them. I mean, we’re here because of the leadership they had both. Outstanding players, but just the growth and maturity that I’ve seen over them over the past couple years. That’s why we were able to get to this point,” Scott said.

Their days in Vikings uniforms may be over, but they both have bright futures on the baseball diamond ahead of them. Simpson is off to play ball for Ohio State, and Bello will suit up for USF.