The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a news conference regarding the closure of the Caloosahatchee Bridge project.

According to FDOT, the project is designing pedestrian walkway improvements to U.S. 41 over the Caloosahatchee River Bridge from First Street to North Key Drive.

The bridge will close for ten weeks starting on Friday, May 31, and is expected to reopen on Monday, August 11.

According to FDOT, closing the Caloosahatchee River Bridge during these ten weeks will expedite the project’s completion by up to 18 months.

FDOT will hold the news conference at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Centennial Park underneath the bridge’s southbound span.

Check back in later to watch the entire news conference live.

Note that the website has not yet updated the new construction schedule.