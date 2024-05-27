FL Supreme Court rules that you can be forced from car during traffic stop

WINK News
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, there is a female with a stab wound. The victim is receiving treatment. She’s said to have minor injuries.
People who live at the Edison Grand apartments in Fort Myers say they’ve been living without A/C for over a week.
It may be small in stature, but the significance of the artifacts located inside America’s Military and First Responders Museum in the Naples Airport is anything but small in what it means to those who served in the military or lost someone who served. Soon, there will be a bigger space to display all of […]
Cheerful noise filled the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Memorial Day service before the United States Coast Guard flew over a crowd of veterans and children.
There’s the new Florida law on the horizon, which limits the power of citizen-run police review boards, which concerns one Fort Myers council member.
A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after suffering a medical episode at Fort Myers Beach on Memorial Day.
Each Memorial Day former Lieutenant Colonel Donald (Don) Longer has lived through, he’s done so with a heavy heart.
Brad Devlin recently joined the Florida State Guard, something that was laid on his heart while helping neighbors after Hurricane Ian.
Five-year-old Maddie loves watching “The Lion King”, but she didn’t always have to sit in a chair to watch her favorite movie.
The Southwest Florida community comes together on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who lost their lives in war.
Lynne Dajnese, dressed in a red, white and blue American flag-plastered shirt, sat on her Fort Myers beach porch.
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries in Lehigh Acres and have partially shut down a road.
Four semi-trucks were left charred by flames that fire marshals are calling a criminal act.
How did a 4-year-old get hold of a gun, and who will be held responsible for that child shooting a 2-year-old inside a home over the weekend?
The days of telling police “no” are over.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled that you can be kicked out of your car during a traffic stop so K9 can search it.
Some worry this goes against the 4th Amendment, which protects you from unreasonable searches.
Unless you’re asked to get out of the car, you shouldn’t have to unless law enforcement is conducting a search. That search you can lawfully say no to, but if a K9 unit is present and is searching your car it’s now that law that you have to get out.
As a driver in Florida, what rights do you have?
“Drivers in florida don’t have any rights; they have privileges, and they have a privilege to drive on the roads in the state of Florida,” said Scot Goldberg, a managing partner of law firm Goldberg and Abraham in Fort Myers.
Although every person has constitutional rights, freedom of speech and protection from unreasonable searches and seizures are just two, but how do those come into play when you’re pulled over?
“If they pulled you over for a traffic infraction, and they have reasonable leave, for some reason that you may be having drugs in your vehicle, and they want to do a drug sweep, there’s not a whole lot you can do about it. My recommendation is just cooperate and don’t make any statements and let your lawyers do any arguing if there’s going to be any,” Goldberg said.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled 5-1 that drivers can be told to get out of their cars during drug sweeps conducted by a K9 unit.
Goldberg said he believes this ruling was made for one reason: safety.
“Ultimately, when you’re asking for a search, or you’re calling a canine in, if you do have something in the vehicle, or you do have something to hide, that really heightens the possibility of somebody being hurt, or somebody making a very poor decision on driving away using a firearm using a weapon,” Goldberg said.
If you’re asked to get out of your car for a K9 search and you don’t, Goldberg said you could face charges of resisting law enforcement.
Bottom line, Goldberg said when it comes to stops with law enforcement, be respectful and give the information asked of you, but legally, you don’t have to answer questions like where are you going? Or where were you coming from?