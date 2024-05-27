Honoring lives lost on Memorial Day

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, there is a female with a stab wound. The victim is receiving treatment. She’s said to have minor injuries.
People who live at the Edison Grand apartments in Fort Myers say they’ve been living without A/C for over a week.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled that you can be kicked out of your car during a traffic stop so K9 can search it.
It may be small in stature, but the significance of the artifacts located inside America’s Military and First Responders Museum in the Naples Airport is anything but small in what it means to those who served in the military or lost someone who served. Soon, there will be a bigger space to display all of […]
Cheerful noise filled the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Memorial Day service before the United States Coast Guard flew over a crowd of veterans and children.
There’s the new Florida law on the horizon, which limits the power of citizen-run police review boards, which concerns one Fort Myers council member.
A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after suffering a medical episode at Fort Myers Beach on Memorial Day.
Each Memorial Day former Lieutenant Colonel Donald (Don) Longer has lived through, he’s done so with a heavy heart.
Brad Devlin recently joined the Florida State Guard, something that was laid on his heart while helping neighbors after Hurricane Ian.
Five-year-old Maddie loves watching “The Lion King”, but she didn’t always have to sit in a chair to watch her favorite movie.
The Southwest Florida community comes together on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who lost their lives in war.
Lynne Dajnese, dressed in a red, white and blue American flag-plastered shirt, sat on her Fort Myers beach porch.
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries in Lehigh Acres and have partially shut down a road.
Four semi-trucks were left charred by flames that fire marshals are calling a criminal act.
How did a 4-year-old get hold of a gun, and who will be held responsible for that child shooting a 2-year-old inside a home over the weekend?
Guns and hoses. Pipes and drums.
Cheerful noise filled the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Memorial Day service before the United States Coast Guard flew over a crowd of veterans and children.
“It just means a lot it. Celebrates all the veterans,” said a child at the event.
“To respect all the fallen veterans,” said another.
Keeping the memories of those who have given their life for our country alive for generations and teaching them what Memorial Day is about.
“Freedom isn’t free. And this is the day that we recognize the price that it cost. And the price that it cost is the ones that did not make it back. The ones that they gave all,” said Veteran Matthew Giambrone.
Like so many veterans, this day weighs heavily on the Marine Corps veteran’s heart.
“There were some Marines that I befriended in the first battalion, fifth, Marines that didn’t make it back,” said Giambrone.
It’s impossible to forget their sacrifice or to put a price on a life given for our freedom.
On this day, Giambrone likes to keep to himself.
“Almost every veteran you talk to will hide it. But there is a whole lot of pain,” said Giambrone.
It was a day filled with a lot of pain, pride and gratitude.
Many veterans suggested today would be a good day to reach out to a veteran in your life and see how they’re doing. They may have served with someone who did not make it home.