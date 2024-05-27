Honoring lives lost on Memorial Day

Guns and hoses. Pipes and drums.

Cheerful noise filled the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Memorial Day service before the United States Coast Guard flew over a crowd of veterans and children.

“It just means a lot it. Celebrates all the veterans,” said a child at the event.

“To respect all the fallen veterans,” said another.

Keeping the memories of those who have given their life for our country alive for generations and teaching them what Memorial Day is about.

“Freedom isn’t free. And this is the day that we recognize the price that it cost. And the price that it cost is the ones that did not make it back. The ones that they gave all,” said Veteran Matthew Giambrone.

Like so many veterans, this day weighs heavily on the Marine Corps veteran’s heart.

“There were some Marines that I befriended in the first battalion, fifth, Marines that didn’t make it back,” said Giambrone.

It’s impossible to forget their sacrifice or to put a price on a life given for our freedom.

On this day, Giambrone likes to keep to himself.

“Almost every veteran you talk to will hide it. But there is a whole lot of pain,” said Giambrone.

It was a day filled with a lot of pain, pride and gratitude.

Many veterans suggested today would be a good day to reach out to a veteran in your life and see how they’re doing. They may have served with someone who did not make it home.