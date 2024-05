It was an emotional Memorial Day for a lot of people at Veterans Park.

WINK News met several people on Monday who had names of friends, family, brothers and sisters on the Vietnam Wall.

These individuals made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

The song “Amazing Grace” can be a sweet sound, but when Dave Crichton hears the song, it hurts.

“I cry every time I hear it,” said Crichton, a veteran who was at the Charlotte County Memorial Program at Veterans Park.

He cries for his friend and man in uniform Joseph Christiano, who died in Vietnam.

“This guy will always hold a special place in my heart, like he did for his country,” Crichton said.

Christiano served in the Air Force and was on a plane with five others when it crashed in Laos.

“It’s just an honor to be here today with everybody else,” Patricia Crichton said, Dave’s wife. “Remembering is an important thing to do.”

Hundreds gathered at Veterans Park to remember Christiano and the 58,000 other Americans who lost their lives during Vietnam.

Part of the program included placing the purple heart wreath on the Vietnam Wall and a 21-gun salute, which was all part of remembering those who deeply loved their country.

As Crichton laid an American flag down for his friend, he saluted him for his bravery, courage and sacrifice.

“He’s a brother,” Crichton said, “more than a friend.”

A reminder that Memorial Day is not a happy day, but a day of honor, remembrance and reverance.