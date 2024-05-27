Police investigating stabbing at Fort Myers home

WINK News
According to the Fort Myers Police Department, there is a female with a stab wound. The victim is receiving treatment. She’s said to have minor injuries.
People who live at the Edison Grand apartments in Fort Myers say they’ve been living without A/C for over a week.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled that you can be kicked out of your car during a traffic stop so K9 can search it.
It may be small in stature, but the significance of the artifacts located inside America’s Military and First Responders Museum in the Naples Airport is anything but small in what it means to those who served in the military or lost someone who served. Soon, there will be a bigger space to display all of […]
Cheerful noise filled the Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Memorial Day service before the United States Coast Guard flew over a crowd of veterans and children.
There’s the new Florida law on the horizon, which limits the power of citizen-run police review boards, which concerns one Fort Myers council member.
A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after suffering a medical episode at Fort Myers Beach on Memorial Day.
Each Memorial Day former Lieutenant Colonel Donald (Don) Longer has lived through, he’s done so with a heavy heart.
Brad Devlin recently joined the Florida State Guard, something that was laid on his heart while helping neighbors after Hurricane Ian.
Five-year-old Maddie loves watching “The Lion King”, but she didn’t always have to sit in a chair to watch her favorite movie.
The Southwest Florida community comes together on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who lost their lives in war.
Lynne Dajnese, dressed in a red, white and blue American flag-plastered shirt, sat on her Fort Myers beach porch.
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries in Lehigh Acres and have partially shut down a road.
Four semi-trucks were left charred by flames that fire marshals are calling a criminal act.
How did a 4-year-old get hold of a gun, and who will be held responsible for that child shooting a 2-year-old inside a home over the weekend?
Police swarmed a house in Fort Myers Monday night for a stabbing.
It happened on Second Street, which is near the Fort Myers cemetery.
The home is cleared; however, the suspect has not been found.
Police are continuing to investigate.
