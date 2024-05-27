WINK News

Police investigating stabbing at Fort Myers home

Reporter: Haley Zarcone
Police swarmed a house in Fort Myers Monday night for a stabbing.

It happened on Second Street, which is near the Fort Myers cemetery.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, there is a female with a stab wound. She is receiving treatment and is said to have minor injuries.

The home is cleared; however, the suspect has not been found.

Police are continuing to investigate.

