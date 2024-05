Lynne Dagnese, dressed in a red, white and blue American flag-plastered shirt, sat on her Fort Myers beach porch.

She appreciates Memorial Day, and she doesn’t begrudge anyone taking advantage of the holiday by going to the beach. They make her smile.

“They’re celebrating to help bring back the community in a good way,” said Dagnese.

For Dagnese, the loss of her sister is still affecting her.

“I think about her drowning every day. I can’t. It is so hard. It is so hard,” said Dagnese.

Bonnie is one of Hurricane Ian’s 72 victims in Lee County.

Along with her sister, Lynne said she also lost friends. Of the ones who lived, many left the area.

“On the south end, it’s depressing. Mostly, it’s depressing,” said Dagnese.

The south end of Fort Myers Beach can be reached after you pass the new Margaritaville resort, the renovated Publix and some rebuilt homes.

But it’s impossible to miss the remaining devastation. At the South end of the beach, ruined homes have sat untouched since Hurricane Ian.

Dagnese said she is one of the lucky ones. Lots of people on the south end of the island still live in campers.

“Everybody, as they say, grieves and heals in a different way,” said Dagnese. “But it takes some people years until it really rebuilds, and they can rebuild their lives. Most of them still working. This was heartbreaking for us. Still is.”

Lynne believes Fort Myers Beach will rebuild. She sees it and feels it.

But to truly heal, Dagnese said, that’s a journey she’s taking day by day in the place she’s prouder than ever to call home.

“It’s still paradise,” said Dagnese.

Dagnese told WINK News reporter Claire Galt she’d probably never leave Fort Myers Beach; after all, she’s lived here 37 years.