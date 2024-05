It’s been a long time coming.

Caxambas Park is being brought back to its former glory.

It’s the only public boat ramp on Marco Island, and the 2.7 million dollar project will return it to what it was before Ian, as seen on the project’s blueprint posted at the front of the park.

The project includes a full restoration of the sea wall, ramp, docks, and floating docks.

Independent of that contract, there will be a lite remodel of the ship store and a new fuel dispensing system.

Neighbors like Mario Manniello can’t wait.

“I think it’s great. It’s a great public ramp for people to enjoy the 10,000 islands and the gulf,” said Manniello. “We vacation here, we would come down here, sit out and look over the water and fell in love with the spot. It’s my first day back from vacation, and I always stop here first.”

There isn’t an exact date for the boat ramps reopening but the goal is by the end of this year.