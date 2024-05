The decision by State Attorney Amira Fox to not press charges against the Fort Myers Police Detective who fired the fatal shot that killed Christopher Jordan on December 1 has now led to protestors planning to take the streets in front of her office.

Every Thursday, Project Justice, along with the NAACP, said they would protest her decision and the events that led to Christopher Jordan being killed.

They’re calling on State Attorney Amira Fox to change her decision. Christopher Jordan. Credit: WINK News

“Chris’s life had value, and it mattered. Had FMPD and the State’s Attorney’s Office believed that Christopher’s life mattered and had value, charges would be pressed, he’d probably still be here today, and this wouldn’t even be a conversation,” Sarah Wilson, the President of Project Justice, said.

Wilson said there needs to be policy reform in the Fort Myers Police Department because they had been called out to the Jordan home multiple times in the past and a home with that history should have different protocols in place.

“The police had been called out there 15 times in 2023 with the same report proven to be untrue. How in the world do our cops go out there and spend 45 minutes and don’t know that history?”

Wilson continued, “The police were called at 8:19 p.m. They arrived on site within about 10 minutes. Christopher was shot at 9:06 p.m. and declared dead at Lee Memorial Hospital by 9:47 p.m. It was barely an hour before they called and got him all the way to the hospital and declared him dead. So, he was shot in less than 45 minutes.”

Wilson, along with the NAACP, said they have a meeting planned with the Chief of Fort Myers police to discuss what needs to change inside FMPD.

“Out of 15 times, were any resources offered to this family that was clearly in mental distress? Were any resources provided or offered? That’s the kind of community policing we are seeking, where when our police go out, and they see a problem, they’re able to identify it and get resources necessary to help the situation so that we don’t end up here 15 times.”

Wilson continued, “They should have never been at that house that night. There should have been resources in place prior, there should have been something done prior, and that’s what we’re fighting for, to make sure that our community members are seen and heard and protected.”

They’re also calling on State Attorney Amira Fox to overturn her decision not to press charges, but that’s something Dr. David Thomas, a professor of Forensic Sciences with an extensive law enforcement background, said he’s never seen done.

“In my 30-some-odd years of living in Florida, and in being involved in law enforcement in some aspect for over the last 40 years, I’ve never seen a state attorney ever go back on their word or change their decision, and, honestly, all she’s doing is looking at the investigation. That was the findings that were presented to her, and my experience with FDLE is that it’s really pretty unbiased,” Thomas said.