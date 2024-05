The city is stepping in to help people at a Fort Myers condominium that had been without air conditioning for weeks.

Neighbors at the Edison Grand in downtown Fort Myers told us they’ve have had to use tubes connected to portable A/C units to get relief.

It has been so bad, people told us they are sleeping on couches in the lobby.

Councilman Liston Bochette said staff at the Edison Grand told him everyone should have A/C by Thursday.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, WINK News Anchor Claire Galt called the councilman and asked if there was anything the city could do.

Soon after, a city spokesperson told us that code enforcement cited the property owner.

People say they’re suffering in the heat.

“I have a headache and I have been sweating profusely,” said Steve Cotton.

Another woman, who asked us to conceal her identity, said she has been without AC for a month.

“It’s brutal.. I don’t have words for what’s going on,” said the woman.

The complex moved her to another unit, but she says it’s not much better. She did add, she feels staff members are trying their best to fix the problem. Edison Grand in downtown Fort Myers. (Credit: WINK News)

Bochette explained the situation. The Edison Grand is in his ward.

“I decided to walk in. They said, ‘This is not an air conditioning problem. It’s an electrical problem.’ They said, ‘Today, half of the units are back on air conditioning, and the others will have to wait ’til Thursday,'” Bochette said.

