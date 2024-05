Hurricane season starts Saturday, and locals are preparing for what’s ahead.

We exclusively spoke with Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart at the Collier County Sheriff’s Office real-time operation center, and he said the time to prepare is now.

“When we do have a major storm, as much as we might think we are prepared, we can never do enough, and it’s so important that we, as individuals, protect our own families, our own businesses and homes,” Diaz-Balart said.

Diaz-Balart said the first few hours are the most difficult to endure and wants communities to prepare independently to avoid disasters.

“It always worries me, and it’s always important to never think they never solve all the problems and things are going to be fine, and what is the old saying? ‘Hope for the best and prepare for the worst,'” Diaz-Balart said.

Now, how do you prepare?

Collier County Commissioner Bill McDaniels said to stock up on everything you may need in a storm.

“Have more than those 72 hours’ worth of supplies, especially for our new residents. Start now to get the information you need, so you are, in fact, prepared so you are not waiting for the last moment when power may not be on or anything along those lines,” McDaniels said.

When the storm hits, put your safety first, and at the moment, don’t worry about your belongings.

“Nothing is worth giving up your life to protect– a painting, a car, a house– so listen to the local authorities, and I know sometimes it’s painful and difficult, but it’s your life that’s at risk,” Diaz-Balart said.