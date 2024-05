Southwest Florida is like a matchbox, One spark and things can get out of hand.

Brush fires spread fast and these dry conditions aren’t helping.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 6-acre brush fire quickly spread to 20 acres.

Christi Fulton with the North Fort Myers Fire Department said the dry conditions made it hard to contain, so they called for help.

“We had to utilize the Florida Forestry Service, Cape Coral, Bay Shore fire departments and their brush trucks,” said Fulton. “The wind, the drought conditions. It’s making it a little bit more dangerous to burn.”

While the cause of this fire is still under investigation, first responders want to warn about fire dangers.

“That could come in the form of the equipment, it can come in the form of yard debris fires, it could come in the form of recreational fires, it really varies,” said Ryan Mason, Forest area supervisor.

Mason said there are ways to stay safe and prevent fires from getting out of control.

“Anytime you’re burning outdoors, you always have to have the proper suppression equipment with you, and that can come in the form of hand tools and water hoses,” said Mason. Additionally, with the state of Florida laws, you have to remain on site of that burn the entire time that it is burning.”

Mason also urges homeowners to keep their yards well-maintained.

“The one big thing that we can do as landowners is maintain 30 feet of defensible space between your house and any type of combustible vegetation,” said Mason. So that means keeping your yard manicured, keeping your flowerbeds clean, and utilizing the proper type of vegetation that’s resistant to fire and also does not grow up underneath the eaves of your house.”

Fulton’s last piece of advice is to always stay aware of the weather conditions in your area.

“Be aware of your drought conditions. is there a burn ban in place? How dry is it? How windy is it? What kind of conditions are really out there and see if it’s a good time for you to burn?”

