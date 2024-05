A vision created by city leaders to revitalize downtown Fort Myers riverfront is slowly coming together.

Legacy Harbour has filed a new application with the city to amend its current planned unit development.

It’s a step forward after the land has sat in disrepair since Hurricane Ian.

It requests updates to the development concept, which includes increasing the number of units and incorporating hotel and residential units.

It also asks for a 10-year extension for permitting and construction costs.

The project was approved back in 2014, and the first phase of construction was required to begin within ten years.

This is the vision: two 25-story towers, a seven-story parking garage, and commercial uses with restaurants and retail.

The demo of the land, left in disrepair after Ian, didn’t start until April.

Neighbors who call themselves the Concerned Citizens of West First Street were happy to see it cleaned up and are excited for what’s to come.

“We need development right now,” said Ilene, a Whiteman from concerned citizens of West First Street. “Okay, because we don’t want to have empty wallets and stuff, so it’s gonna be beautiful. We really do want some restaurants here; we want a very nice, cohesive group of walking along this beautiful walkway, and it’s just going to get better.”

Now, the Concerned Citizens of West First Street just want the “junkyard” next to Centennial Park cleaned up and something pretty put there.

The developers told us they’re in the early planning stages, so there is no timeline for the project completion.