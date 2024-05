Florida panthers have been known for looking for prey deep into the luscious woods. For now, there’s a new 600-pound “rebar” Florida Panther sitting in the green sculpture garden at Big Arts Sanibel.

Shortly after Hurricane Ian tore the Sanibel Causeway bridge in half, many were left devasted on the island, including Big Arts Sanibel gallery director Wilson McCray, who decided to pitch in and help clean up the left-over scraps.

While loading dozens of 1-inch thick heavy rebar metal, McCray saw an opportunity to create something symbolic from the tragedy.

McCray called Wendy Klemperer, an artist who started traveling to Sanibel with her family as a child, to help with the large project.

“I knew that Wendy worked with rebar, and so I sent her some pictures,” said Wilson. “She sent me a text right back and said, ‘That’s my stuff, get that rebar.'”

With many places swept away by Hurricane Ian, Klemperer spent two weeks on the island with staff from Big Arts Sanibel to complete the project.

The 600-pound rebar Florida Panther is named the “Causeway Panther” to tie in the experience.

“The curves themselves were made by the power of the storm. I mean, and that’s striking to me,” said Wilson. “There’s energy in the piece. It’s sort of straight from that, that devastation.”

Klemperer said she knew right away she wanted to create the Florida Panther to recognize environmental issues in Florida.

“Sort of re-reinventing it, bringing it back to life was sort of a metaphor both for the area, Sanibel and Captiva,” said Klemperer. “Regenerating, recovering and then also hopefully, kind of environmental recovery.”

The local arts organization, BIG ARTS, formally known as the Barrier Island Group for the Arts, was created by the Sanibel community more than 40 years ago.

Wilson said the mission of BIG ARTS is to experience and celebrate the artist in everyone and to remind us of our shared humanity.

Luckily for the brand-new arts building completed in 2020, Hurricane Ian barely touched the new building, causing no harm to the art inside.

Along the outside of the BIG ARTS building, is the Sculpture Garden. Within the garden is Klemperer’s other two works of metal: a shark and a stingray.

Wilson said BIG ARTS is working to keep the “Causeway Panther” at their organization. Several donors have come forward with the potential donation to keep at the art center.

Klemperer mentions how she would be delighted to have another one of her metal art pieces on the island.

“It would mean a lot to me to have a sculpture of mine there,” said Klemperer. “Because I love the area, and I had such a wonderful time at BIG ARTS.”

BIG ARTS Sanibel is located at 900 Dunlop Road in Sanibel. The organization is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.