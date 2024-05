Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Credit: CBS

In the past two years, Southwest Florida saw complete devastation from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as one of the most powerful and deadly storms we’ve seen in years, followed by devastating impacts in the Big Bend from Idalia last year. These storms hit Florida families hard, leaving an aftermath of utter destruction. But, if there’s one thing I’ve learned as Florida’s governor and now U.S. senator, it’s that Florida is resilient. Each time we face disaster, our communities come together with state and federal officials to get Floridians back on their feet as quickly as possible.

As your senator, my goal is to make sure Florida families and businesses have everything they need to prepare for and recover from any severe weather. I’m fighting at the federal level to protect Florida’s families and businesses with legislation including the Block Grant Assistance Act to provide needed relief to our farmers, and the Hurricane Tax Relief Act to provide disaster-loss tax relief for families in affected communities. I’m also working with FEMA to make sure it continues to show up as a federal partner to so many communities in Southwest Florida and throughout the state that are still working to recover from Hurricanes Ian and Idalia.

Each storm, and each hurricane season, presents its own challenges and its own lessons. From Ian, we saw just how quickly severe weather can develop, change directions, and bring dangerous winds and storm surge with it. We must take every storm seriously. That means getting prepared NOW and making a plan for yourself, your family and your business—because preparedness saves lives. You can find resources and information on creating a personalized emergency plan in this guide or at ready.gov.

I know that so many families are struggling to make ends meet with skyrocketing inflation making everyday goods unaffordable and stocking up on vital supplies for a disaster preparedness kit even harder. I’m fighting every day to stop the reckless spending that’s fueling this inflation and make sure families can put food on the table while they get prepared. Starting preparations early allows Floridians to make purchases of vital supplies, like food, water, flashlights, batteries, and other necessities on their own terms. Early preparations also give you the time to revisit your plan, so you don’t feel rushed to create the best plan possible for your family.

Whether you’ve lived in Florida for decades or days, we can never be complacent, let our guards down, or underestimate severe weather when your family’s lives are at stake. In case of a storm, stay tuned to your local news reports—such as WINK News, The Weather Authority—and follow the direction of local law enforcement and emergency management officials. As I always say, you can rebuild your home, but you cannot rebuild your life.

Now is the time to focus on taking care of each other and protecting our families. Don’t wait to take action. Start getting prepared TODAY.

As always, my team stands ready to help any Floridians who need help with federal agencies, including FEMA, through our website rickscott.senate.gov or by contacting one of our offices in D.C. and throughout the state.



–Rick Scott

U.S. Senator from Florida and former Governor