These kids are learning how to become criminals starting at a young age.

In the last month, these child-like crooks have nabbed packages from homes at the Residence Condominiums in Fort Myers community seven times.

“The president of our association called me, and he said, ‘I just found your empty package over by the air conditioners.’ So, they basically ripped it open, took what was in it, and then got rid of the bags,” said Joy Stephens, Fort Myers resident.

In most situations like this, we wouldn’t show you their faces, considering these are just kids; the reason we are is because police still need help identifying them so they can put a stop to this.

Neighbors are concerned not just because these are young kids but also because they’re doing this in broad daylight, and they don’t seem to be deterred by the cameras on nearly every door.

“The police told me, he said, ‘Those are the ones that are concerning because they get a rush because they get away with it, and then they move onto further crimes that are much more serious,'” Stephens said.

How do you protect yourself in this situation?

The condo’s board members encourage people to make friends with neighbors and ask for help.

“Get a neighbor to pick up your package for you when it’s delivered because you’re usually notified when it’s arrived,” said Terry Barlow, board member of Residence Condominiums.

Some neighbors are considering having their packages delivered to other locations or lockers where they can pick them up.

Police said you can also see if your association has a secured area where the packages can be dropped off at or if you can install some kind of lockbox near your door, they can be dropped inside.