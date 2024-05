The people who live in an apartment complex without air conditioning or working elevators say they have had enough.

Only on WINK News have we told you about the horrific conditions the people living at the Edison Grand have been dealing with and how it was not until our reporting this week that code enforcement told the complex they had 30 days to fix their problems.

Finally, Wednesday night, the inspectors came out and inspected the entire building, where the inspector wrote, “I was advised that the 17th floor is completely down,” and, “There are three A/C ducts that run through the hallways and only one is functional at this time.”

A code enforcement complaint from earlier this week said 200 units were without A/C.

Thursday afternoon, a city spokesperson told us it is now 28 units.

The spokesperson also said contractors are working to fix the problem while people wait for the air to come back on.