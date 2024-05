FILE – A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition that was created to increase awareness about the invasive species, and the threats they pose to the state’s ecology. Matthew Concepcion was among the 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia who participated in the annual challenge, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Regissstration is underway for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge, an annual hunt to rid the Everglades of an invasive predator decimating populations of some native species in Florida.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, registration for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge officially began on Thursday.

Registering for the Burmese python hunt will give you the opportunity to win a share of more than $25,000 in prizes.

The 2024 Florida Python Challenge then begins Aug. 9 and ends on the Aug. 18.

As of 2024, 917 invasive pythons have been removed from the ecosystem because of the annual challenge. Biologist Ian Bartoszek, Board Member Jon Kukk and Julie Kukk holding a female Burmese python. CREDIT: CONSERVANCY OF SWFL

To participate in the Burmese python hunt, you must complete an online training course, if you haven’t already.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ unwavering dedication to Everglades restoration, Florida continues to make record investments in protecting the state’s unique natural resources for future generations, including the targeted removal of the invasive Burmese python,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez. “I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt, and I look forward to congratulating this year’s winners.”

Hunters from as far away as Belgium and 35 different states rush to Florida for this challenge. Authorities say as many as 1,050 people come to the Sunshine State to hunt pythons during the hunting event.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, holds a Burmese python at a media event, Thursday, June 16, 2022, where he announced that registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge has opened for the annual 10-day event to be held Aug 5-14, , in Miami. The Python Challenge is intended to engage the public in participating in Everglades conservation through invasive species removal of the Burmese python. Also pictured are Ron Bergeron, left, McKayla Spencer, second from left, Rodney Barreto, third from right, and Jan Fore, second from right. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

During the 2023 challenge, 209 invasive Burmese pythons were removed from the Florida Everglades.

Click here for more information on registering for the 2024 Florida Python Challenge.

Click here for more information on the required online training course.

Click here for more information on python removal from FWC.