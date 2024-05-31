3 emaciated Dalmatians rescued by LCSO; man arrested

WINK News
Police have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person.
Hurricane season begins in less than 24 hours, and so does the disaster sales tax holiday.
A house garage was a scorching prison for three Dalmatians and the neglect was so severe the Dalmatian Rescue needed to step in to report it.
Our community has given their opinion on Trump’s guilty verdict.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge will undergo a significant closure on Friday evening, leaving drivers searching for detours until Monday, Aug. 11.
Tom Kepp founded SNIP Collier in 2013 after understanding the need for low-cost and improved spay/neuter services in Collier County.
Authorities are charging the driver involved in a deadly crash on State Road 82 off Sunshine Boulevard with vehicular homicide following an extensive investigation that still continues.
Trulli launched May 28 in a retail strip at 7700 Trial Blvd., next door to The Crust Pizza along the east side of U.S. 41 south of Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples.
The food truck park has Asian, Mexican and American concepts, along with two full bars and an elevated party deck.
Donald Trump launched into attacks on the judge in his hush money criminal trial and continues to undermine New York’s criminal justice system while trying to repackage his conviction on 34 felony charges as fuel, not an impediment, to his latest White House bid. Trump spoke to reporters at his namesake tower in Manhattan on Friday, his return to campaigning a day after he was convicted. The Republican’s campaign says it raised $34.8 million as donations poured in after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial. The total announced Friday is more than $1 million for each of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
You can be a force for good by helping others plan evacuation routes and strengthen their homes against hurricane damage
St. Petersburg-based developer Sembler Co. inked a deal to purchase 14.5 acres off State Road 776 and Flamingo Boulevard to build a Port Charlotte shopping center that West Port residents can reach by walking or biking.
The center of the storm is no longer designed to be the center of attention in the National Hurricane Center’s new Track Forecast Cone.
Type “Hurricane Ian” into a search bar, and it’ll show obvious devastation: a timelapse of Fort Myers flooding, boats flung from one neighborhood to another, strong tree branches snapping like twigs.
To help protect you through all types of weather, we invested in WINK Live Doppler 3X: Southwest Florida’s Most Powerful and Accurate Radar.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Cuomo on Thursday for animal abuse, but the details of what they saw were horrific.
Dalmatian Rescue of South Florida reported the neglect to LCSO after the homeowners arranged to surrender Red, Stela and Argo, the three Dalmatians.
Deputies learned all the dogs were kept inside the garage without any air conditioning or access to food or water.
LCSO posted a video of the arrest and the condition of the dogs to social media.
Dalmatians rescued by LCSO. CREDIT: LCSO
The video starts with deputies making contact with Cuomo at his home before cutting to photos of emaciated dogs.
The Dalmatians reached a point of malnourishment so severe you can clearly see their skeletal structure underneath their fur.
Cuomo was charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, three counts of abandonment of animals and resisting arrest.
He had his first appearance in court on Friday and remains in custody at the Lee County Jail.