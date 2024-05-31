WINK News

39-year-old man arrested for Pine Island Road hit-and-run

Domingo Salazar mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

Police have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person.

The Cape Coral Police Department said 39-year-old Domingo Salazar admitted he was behind the wheel Sunday evening when the crash happened at Pine Island Road and Nicholas Parkway.

On Thursday, the car he was driving was found, and someone called the police about an older model red Lexus SUV, abandoned in an empty lot.

Salazar also admitted to leaving the SUV with the keys in the ignition.

