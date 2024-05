The Caloosahathee Bridge is shutting down until August 11 of this year.

That means commuters who use the bridge from North Fort Myers and the Cape will have to take alternative routes.

The closure process will start around midnight on Friday. Workers will completely block off the bridge.

Some don’t understand why a complete closure is necessary.

We spoke with Janella Newsome, the communications director for the Florida Department of Transportation District 1, who explained why.

“This closure provides an opportunity for the project to finish one year ahead of schedule. Let me repeat that this closure provides an opportunity for the project to finish one year ahead of schedule. That’s good news. Additionally, this will provide increased safety for the construction crews and the traveling motorists,” Newsome said.

Figure out your detours now. The Edison Bridge, Midpoint Bridge, Cape Coral Bridge and Interstate 75 are all good detours.

There will be signs helping with alternative routes, but it is best to plan in advance.

With the bridge closure, you can expect more traffic and backups in areas where congestion isn’t very apparent. Leave earlier and plan for your drive to take longer.

FDOT said to be patient with them because the outcome will be worth the wait.

“They’ll enjoy numerous benefits. The new sidewalk, first of all, it’s going to provide a safe and scenic route for the pedestrians and the bicyclists. It’s also going to enhance the overall connectivity and accessibility of the area. So from downtown Fort Myers to North Fort Myers, and so this improvement can only promote a healthier lifestyle and encourage more outdoor activities, making the community more vibrant and active,” Newsome said.

During this period of complete closure, crews will construct a single median barrier, install new guardrails, and add a new sidewalk.

“The accelerated completion of the project means that everyone can enjoy these enhancements much sooner than anticipated, reducing the period of inconvenience and traffic disruption. So this efficient completion, it just sort of demonstrates, FDOT’s commitment to improving infrastructure while we’re trying to minimize impact on the daily lives of everyone.”

Newsome continued, “Ultimately, the new sidewalk, it will make the Caloosahatchee River bridge a safer, more enjoyable and more accessible asset for both locals and the visitors, and it’s just our effort to contribute to a better way of life,” Newsome said.

Once that clock strikes midnight Friday night, do not try to drive on the bridge. You won’t be able to.

Plan ahead, allow extra travel time, carpool, or use public transportation.

The entire project should be done in early 2025.