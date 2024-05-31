Detours and traffic impacts as Caloosahatchee Bridge closure looms tonight

The Caloosahatchee Bridge will undergo a significant closure on Friday evening, leaving drivers searching for detours until Aug. 11.

This planned closure aims to expedite construction and enhance safety for both construction crews and motorists.

The Florida Department of Transportation said closing the bridge will allow the project to be completed a year ahead of schedule, with enhanced safety measures in place for the construction crews.

During this period, crews will work on constructing a single median barrier, installing new guardrails along the east side of the northbound lanes, and adding a sidewalk on the west side of the southbound lanes.

The overall project is expected to be completed by early 2025, weather permitting.

Following the bridge’s reopening on August 11, there will still be nighttime closures and daytime lane closures as needed.

Detour Routes

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the bridge closure to avoid potential traffic build-up. Recommended detours include:

Edison Bridge

Midpoint Bridge

Cape Coral Bridge

Interstate 75

Signs have already been posted to guide drivers through these detours.

Here is a link to the visual of the detours. It includes the placement of the signs.

Detour signs

A WINK News crew drove around and saw dozens of signs plastered around downtown Fort Myers and on the other side of the bridge in North Fort Myers around U.S. 41 and nearby roads like Pondella Road.

“Our biggest recommendation is to allow extra time in the morning and be patient,” said FMPD spokeswoman Kristin Capuzzi. “It is going to take a while to get used to this transition.”

Traffic management

FDOT said it will work with the city and county to manage the flow of traffic.

That includes FMPD. The department said it will have crews out in the downtown area to manage the influx in traffic.

“Blocking intersections is probably going to be a big problem,” said Capuzzi, “and that’s something we will be focusing on because it’s unfair to pedestrians, people on bikes and other travelers.”

Capuzzi stressed alternate routes in the downtown corridor to get back onto 41.

The MLK and State Road 82 areas will likely be very congested. Alternative routes include Edison Ave, South Street and Hanson.

Capuzzi said all the way down Carol and Colonial, drivers will see many DOT sign boards that provide alternate routes.

The good news is that school will be out for most of the duration of this project.

Local concerns

Bessie Mulholland and Selena Davis, who work at the American Legion downtown, expressed concerns about traffic congestion.

“We are expecting a lot of backup because we are centrally located in downtown,” Davis said. “Accidents are already happening because people are not paying attention.”

Capuzzi said drivers may need to try a few different routes to find what works best for them.

If you’re in the downtown side of the closure looking for a way to get to 41, MLK and SR 82 will likely be extremely congested. Alternatives there are Edison Avenue southbound or Hanson Street.

Drivers in the eastern portion of the city can take Pine Island Road to I-75 and then take Palm Beach Boulevard or State Road 82 to their destination.

We will likely see a huge build-up of traffic downtown. FMPD said officers will be enforcing out there as usual.