Detours and traffic impacts as Caloosahatchee Bridge closure looms tonight

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Police have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person.
Hurricane season begins in less than 24 hours, and so does the disaster sales tax holiday.
A house garage was a scorching prison for three Dalmatians and the neglect was so severe the Dalmatian Rescue needed to step in to report it.
Our community has given their opinion on Trump’s guilty verdict.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge will undergo a significant closure on Friday evening, leaving drivers searching for detours until Monday, Aug. 11.
Tom Kepp founded SNIP Collier in 2013 after understanding the need for low-cost and improved spay/neuter services in Collier County.
Authorities are charging the driver involved in a deadly crash on State Road 82 off Sunshine Boulevard with vehicular homicide following an extensive investigation that still continues.
Trulli launched May 28 in a retail strip at 7700 Trial Blvd., next door to The Crust Pizza along the east side of U.S. 41 south of Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples.
The food truck park has Asian, Mexican and American concepts, along with two full bars and an elevated party deck.
Donald Trump launched into attacks on the judge in his hush money criminal trial and continues to undermine New York’s criminal justice system while trying to repackage his conviction on 34 felony charges as fuel, not an impediment, to his latest White House bid. Trump spoke to reporters at his namesake tower in Manhattan on Friday, his return to campaigning a day after he was convicted. The Republican’s campaign says it raised $34.8 million as donations poured in after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial. The total announced Friday is more than $1 million for each of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
You can be a force for good by helping others plan evacuation routes and strengthen their homes against hurricane damage
St. Petersburg-based developer Sembler Co. inked a deal to purchase 14.5 acres off State Road 776 and Flamingo Boulevard to build a Port Charlotte shopping center that West Port residents can reach by walking or biking.
The center of the storm is no longer designed to be the center of attention in the National Hurricane Center’s new Track Forecast Cone.
Type “Hurricane Ian” into a search bar, and it’ll show obvious devastation: a timelapse of Fort Myers flooding, boats flung from one neighborhood to another, strong tree branches snapping like twigs.
To help protect you through all types of weather, we invested in WINK Live Doppler 3X: Southwest Florida’s Most Powerful and Accurate Radar.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge will undergo a significant closure on Friday evening, leaving drivers searching for detours until Aug. 11.
This planned closure aims to expedite construction and enhance safety for both construction crews and motorists.
The Florida Department of Transportation said closing the bridge will allow the project to be completed a year ahead of schedule, with enhanced safety measures in place for the construction crews.
During this period, crews will work on constructing a single median barrier, installing new guardrails along the east side of the northbound lanes, and adding a sidewalk on the west side of the southbound lanes.
The overall project is expected to be completed by early 2025, weather permitting.
Following the bridge’s reopening on August 11, there will still be nighttime closures and daytime lane closures as needed.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes during the bridge closure to avoid potential traffic build-up. Recommended detours include:
Signs have already been posted to guide drivers through these detours.
Here is a link to the visual of the detours. It includes the placement of the signs.
A WINK News crew drove around and saw dozens of signs plastered around downtown Fort Myers and on the other side of the bridge in North Fort Myers around U.S. 41 and nearby roads like Pondella Road.
“Our biggest recommendation is to allow extra time in the morning and be patient,” said FMPD spokeswoman Kristin Capuzzi. “It is going to take a while to get used to this transition.”
FDOT said it will work with the city and county to manage the flow of traffic.
That includes FMPD. The department said it will have crews out in the downtown area to manage the influx in traffic.
“Blocking intersections is probably going to be a big problem,” said Capuzzi, “and that’s something we will be focusing on because it’s unfair to pedestrians, people on bikes and other travelers.”
Capuzzi stressed alternate routes in the downtown corridor to get back onto 41.
The MLK and State Road 82 areas will likely be very congested. Alternative routes include Edison Ave, South Street and Hanson.
Capuzzi said all the way down Carol and Colonial, drivers will see many DOT sign boards that provide alternate routes.
The good news is that school will be out for most of the duration of this project.
Bessie Mulholland and Selena Davis, who work at the American Legion downtown, expressed concerns about traffic congestion.
“We are expecting a lot of backup because we are centrally located in downtown,” Davis said. “Accidents are already happening because people are not paying attention.”
Capuzzi said drivers may need to try a few different routes to find what works best for them.
If you’re in the downtown side of the closure looking for a way to get to 41, MLK and SR 82 will likely be extremely congested. Alternatives there are Edison Avenue southbound or Hanson Street.
Capuzzi said drivers may need to try different routes and find what works best for them.
Drivers in the eastern portion of the city can take Pine Island Road to I-75 and then take Palm Beach Boulevard or State Road 82 to their destination.
We will likely see a huge build-up of traffic downtown. FMPD said officers will be enforcing out there as usual.