People are already trying to beat the heat and it isn’t even June 1, so one thing to avoid is having your air conditioner breaking at the peak of Summer.

Here are some tips to keep your AC unit working. Be sure to change your filter every three months and every month if you have dogs or cats. Get preventative maintenance and raise your temperature when you leave your home.

“Probably the worst. Pretty unlucky, I’d say,” said Romeo Lofton, a service technician for Florida Cool Today.

Marcy Haskins has been feeling that way for the last four days.

“It’s been hotter than Hades, and the dog and I have been battling with the air conditioner,” said Haskins.

She finally called Florida Cool Today to come and fix it, so WINK News tagged along with Romeo to learn more.

“Thankfully, they are coming back. They have the part in place,” said Haskins.

But the general manager of Florida Cool Today explained your AC going out is actually common when temperatures rise.

“It is super hot out. ACs are working overtime. We’re not seeing the afternoon storms, which cools down the atmosphere,” said Rich Wellman, the general manager for Florida Cool Today.

Lofton has some helpful tips to keep your AC unit working properly.

“Preventive maintenance, clearing those drain lines out right before summertime and during Summer, is a must. When you do that, you will make sure when it condensates, it will be able to drain properly because the most common cause of issues is where it gets clogged up,” said Lofton.

But if your AC unit does break call a company quickly to fix it because the heat probably won’t stop any time soon.