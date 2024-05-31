SNIP Collier working with county to help animals in need

WINK News
Police have arrested a man for the hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a person.
Hurricane season begins in less than 24 hours, and so does the disaster sales tax holiday.
A house garage was a scorching prison for three Dalmatians and the neglect was so severe the Dalmatian Rescue needed to step in to report it.
Our community has given their opinion on Trump’s guilty verdict.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge will undergo a significant closure on Friday evening, leaving drivers searching for detours until Monday, Aug. 11.
Authorities are charging the driver involved in a deadly crash on State Road 82 off Sunshine Boulevard with vehicular homicide following an extensive investigation that still continues.
Trulli launched May 28 in a retail strip at 7700 Trial Blvd., next door to The Crust Pizza along the east side of U.S. 41 south of Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples.
The food truck park has Asian, Mexican and American concepts, along with two full bars and an elevated party deck.
Donald Trump launched into attacks on the judge in his hush money criminal trial and continues to undermine New York’s criminal justice system while trying to repackage his conviction on 34 felony charges as fuel, not an impediment, to his latest White House bid. Trump spoke to reporters at his namesake tower in Manhattan on Friday, his return to campaigning a day after he was convicted. The Republican’s campaign says it raised $34.8 million as donations poured in after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial. The total announced Friday is more than $1 million for each of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
You can be a force for good by helping others plan evacuation routes and strengthen their homes against hurricane damage
St. Petersburg-based developer Sembler Co. inked a deal to purchase 14.5 acres off State Road 776 and Flamingo Boulevard to build a Port Charlotte shopping center that West Port residents can reach by walking or biking.
The center of the storm is no longer designed to be the center of attention in the National Hurricane Center’s new Track Forecast Cone.
Type “Hurricane Ian” into a search bar, and it’ll show obvious devastation: a timelapse of Fort Myers flooding, boats flung from one neighborhood to another, strong tree branches snapping like twigs.
To help protect you through all types of weather, we invested in WINK Live Doppler 3X: Southwest Florida’s Most Powerful and Accurate Radar.
Tom Kepp founded SNIP Collier in 2015 after understanding the need for low-cost and improved spay/neuter services in Collier County.
“They didn’t choose to be born. They’re just it just happens. And people should be held responsible for having them,” said Kepp.
Tom is the heart and soul of this organization, and every day he’s in the field rescuing both dogs and cats, and educating pet owners.
“There’s so many people out there that are just letting them grow up in the backyard, giving them away for weeks, no shots. They’re full of hookworms. And I can’t tell you how many puppies I found that died from it. And so anyway, that’s what we do. And snip will continue to do it,” Kepp added.
He’s also working with the county to create better laws and enforcement for the sake of these animals.
I’ve been meeting with Amy Patterson, and Jamie French with code enforcement, they’ve moved all the enforcement over to code,” he said. “I want to give them all a big round of applause. Because we’ve had some very good meetings. I’m, again, cautiously optimistic.”
Tom told WINK News the entire Domestic Animal Services building as well as enforcement has been really bad for years.
“They removed the executive director. They replaced people on the domestic animal services advisory board, which it’s about time that happened, and we’re getting new people on there, that are really going to pay attention to these things. They are completely remodeling the buildings,” Kepp added.
SNIP leased the old DAS building in Immokalee, which is 3 acres in size, and they’re building a facility which will help animals in need. They have site plans, now it’s time to fundraise.
“This building right here is all gonna be medical buildings,” Kepp said. “And then we’re gonna have an education building in the back and then the little barn in the back here.”
Tom says they’re looking forward to changing the entire concept of how to take care of animals in the county.
“We’re gonna get this changed, and the animals are going to be better off for it,” he said.
With over 20 years of experience in the Collier County rescue community, Tom says he understands the problems and believes snip’s efforts truly can be the solution.
To find out more about how to donate or adopt, click here.