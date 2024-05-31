SNIP Collier working with county to help animals in need

Tom Kepp founded SNIP Collier in 2015 after understanding the need for low-cost and improved spay/neuter services in Collier County.

“They didn’t choose to be born. They’re just it just happens. And people should be held responsible for having them,” said Kepp.

Tom is the heart and soul of this organization, and every day he’s in the field rescuing both dogs and cats, and educating pet owners.

“There’s so many people out there that are just letting them grow up in the backyard, giving them away for weeks, no shots. They’re full of hookworms. And I can’t tell you how many puppies I found that died from it. And so anyway, that’s what we do. And snip will continue to do it,” Kepp added.

He’s also working with the county to create better laws and enforcement for the sake of these animals.

I’ve been meeting with Amy Patterson, and Jamie French with code enforcement, they’ve moved all the enforcement over to code,” he said. “I want to give them all a big round of applause. Because we’ve had some very good meetings. I’m, again, cautiously optimistic.”

Tom told WINK News the entire Domestic Animal Services building as well as enforcement has been really bad for years.

“They removed the executive director. They replaced people on the domestic animal services advisory board, which it’s about time that happened, and we’re getting new people on there, that are really going to pay attention to these things. They are completely remodeling the buildings,” Kepp added.

SNIP leased the old DAS building in Immokalee, which is 3 acres in size, and they’re building a facility which will help animals in need. They have site plans, now it’s time to fundraise.

“This building right here is all gonna be medical buildings,” Kepp said. “And then we’re gonna have an education building in the back and then the little barn in the back here.”

Tom says they’re looking forward to changing the entire concept of how to take care of animals in the county.

“We’re gonna get this changed, and the animals are going to be better off for it,” he said.

With over 20 years of experience in the Collier County rescue community, Tom says he understands the problems and believes snip’s efforts truly can be the solution.

