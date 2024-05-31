Another hot day with scattered storms this afternoon

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking yet another hot day as Friday temperatures are expected to hit the mid to upper 90s.
Former president and now convicted felon Donald Trump is set to appeal his Thursday hush money trail, but what will happen next?
The Caloosahatchee Bridge will undergo a significant closure on Friday evening, leaving drivers searching for detours until Monday, Aug. 11.
In the last month, these child-like crooks have nabbed packages from homes in a Fort Myers community seven times.
The city of Fort Myers has issued a precautionary boil water notice.
Takata airbags can explode and shoot out metal fragments, seriously hurting or even killing drivers.
One of the biggest land deals an island town has ever seen is a positive, the man in charge said.
Local leaders are reacting to the historic verdict of former president Donald Trump who was found guilty on all 34 counts he faced for falsifying business records.
Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records.
Children of this school are celebrating the end of their first full year back inside since it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.
The people who live in an apartment complex without air conditioning or working elevators say they have had enough.
As the heat continues to arrive one afternoon after another in Southwest Florida, at least one city in Charlotte County broke a new record.
It’s a hot Summer, leaving people with the impression that a walk in the park felt more like an inferno.
For many patients, tongue cancer leaves them unable to swallow or even speak normally.
A school bus with students on board crashed in Cape Coral on Thursday afternoon.
Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’ll start off Friday dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. However, hot temperatures will persist for the afternoon, with near-record heat expected. Scattered storms and showers are expected to appear in the late afternoon.”
Temperatures this Friday will start off quite pleasant, and it will be in the lower to mid-70s.
Scattered rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.
Hot temperatures continue before the storms develop, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Similar to Thursday, our Southwest Florida sea breeze will develop closer to the coast, which means a few strong storms will be possible along the coast today.
Starting pleasant for your Saturday morning plans with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.
A weak cold front arrives early on Saturday, so expect a cooler and breezy afternoon.
A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but we’ll see a mainly dry day.
Highs in the lower to mid-90s with less humid conditions.
Sunday will begin a touch cooler and less humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Temperatures will not be as hot, with highs in the lower to mid-90s.
While Sunday morning will begin dry, isolated showers will develop closer to the coast Sunday afternoon and evening.
Hurricane season begins tomorrow, and the Weather Authority is forecasting quiet conditions in the tropics.
Remember, this Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to be very active, so take advantage of the two-week ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ beginning Saturday.