Another hot day with scattered storms this afternoon

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking yet another hot day as Friday temperatures are expected to hit the mid to upper 90s.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’ll start off Friday dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. However, hot temperatures will persist for the afternoon, with near-record heat expected. Scattered storms and showers are expected to appear in the late afternoon.”

Temperatures this Friday will start off quite pleasant, and it will be in the lower to mid-70s.

Scattered rain and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

Hot temperatures continue before the storms develop, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Similar to Thursday, our Southwest Florida sea breeze will develop closer to the coast, which means a few strong storms will be possible along the coast today.

Starting pleasant for your Saturday morning plans with temperatures in the lower to mid-70s.

A weak cold front arrives early on Saturday, so expect a cooler and breezy afternoon.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but we’ll see a mainly dry day.

Highs in the lower to mid-90s with less humid conditions.

Sunday will begin a touch cooler and less humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Temperatures will not be as hot, with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

While Sunday morning will begin dry, isolated showers will develop closer to the coast Sunday afternoon and evening.

Hurricane season begins tomorrow, and the Weather Authority is forecasting quiet conditions in the tropics.

Remember, this Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to be very active, so take advantage of the two-week ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ beginning Saturday.