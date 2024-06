The Caloosahatchee Bridge. Credit: WINK

The Caloosahatchee Bridge has closed all four lanes of traffic to expedite the pedestrian crosswalk project.

It officially closed to traffic around midnight on Saturday.

The closure will last until Aug. 11.

Here are some alternative bridges and routes for motorists to utilize while the Florida Department of Transportation crews work on the project:

The Edison Bridge

The Midpoint Bridge

The Cape Coral Bridge

Interstate 75

Motorists are advised to leave their homes early, as congestion is expected to increase on the abovementioned bridges due to the Caloosahatchee Bridge closing.

Lee County officials decided on the move in the middle of May.

The city said that since the bridge is a hurricane evacuation route, it will open one lane in case of a storm as long as the contractor is notified within 24 hours.

Crews will continue work after the bridge reopens in August.

The project’s estimated completion date is December 2024.