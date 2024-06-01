Interstate 75 reopens after brush fire forces closure

WINK News
WINK News
North Port brush fire led to evacuations and temporarily closed 75.
Seven adults and a child were rescued by the Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew after their boat began sinking.
A hot chase with law enforcement ended with a man jumping into a retention pond near the Naples Airport.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an alleged animal abuser, drug activity near a daycare and a couple caught in the act.
Archaeologists were at the old Fort Myers cemetery off Michigan Ave on Friday.
FHP is investigating a crash that left 1 person dead on Boy Scout Drive.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an active scene that happened early Saturday morning near Pondella Road.
It’s a great time to build your hurricane kit. Shop sales tax-free for select merchandise right now.
A slight break from our humidity, but it’s still a hot one.
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has closed all four lanes of traffic to expedite the pedestrian crosswalk project.
The Florida Everblades dominated Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Final with a 8-1 win over the Kansas City Mavericks.
As kids are beginning their summer vacation, a group of students from one school are looking ahead to the next four school years
Workers at Scoops on First break a sweat so Southwest Florida ice cream lovers can tackle a triple-digit heat index.
We spoke with Janella Newsome, the communications director for the Florida Department of Transportation District 1, who explained why the bridge is closing.
People are already trying to beat the heat and it isn’t even June 1, so one thing to avoid is having your air conditioner breaking at the peak of Summer.
Several agencies, including North Port Fire Rescue and the North Port Police Department, responded to a large brush fire on Saturday.
The three-alarm fire occurred in the area of Sultan Avenue and Lown Street. It temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-75 between the Toledo Blade and Sumter Boulevards.
North Port Fire Rescue
Additional strike teams responded as the fire threatened nearby houses and forced evacuations.