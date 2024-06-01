WINK News

Interstate 75 reopens after brush fire forces closure

Several agencies, including North Port Fire Rescue and the North Port Police Department, responded to a large brush fire on Saturday.

The three-alarm fire occurred in the area of Sultan Avenue and Lown Street. It temporarily closed the northbound lanes of I-75 between the Toledo Blade and Sumter Boulevards.

Additional strike teams responded as the fire threatened nearby houses and forced evacuations.

