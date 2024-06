Expect a challenging commute if your drive takes you anywhere near the Caloosahatchee Bridge or adjacent arteries.

All lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge have been closed to expedite a pedestrian crosswalk project.

The Florida Department of Transportation said closing the road allows crews to expedite construction in a safer, more timely manner.

The Project

Crews will construct a single median barrier, new guardrails along the east side of the northbound lanes, and a sidewalk on the west side of the southbound lanes.

Closing the bridge through August 11 will allow crews to finish the project a year earlier than originally expected.

“The closure will likely cause congestion on the alternate routes as drivers seek ways around the bridge,” stated Janella Newsome, Communications Director for the Florida Department of Transportation, District 1. “Local businesses and residents may also experience some disruption, so patience and flexibility are going to be essential.”

Alternative routes

Here are some alternative bridges and routes to utilize while the Florida Department of Transportation crews work on the project:

The Edison Bridge

The Midpoint Bridge

The Cape Coral Bridge

Interstate 75

Stay tuned to WINK News and winknews.com for live traffic updates throughout the morning and afternoon commutes.