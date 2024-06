A hot chase with law enforcement ended with a man jumping into a retention pond near the Naples Airport.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday near Airport Pulling Road and Radio Road.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was a pursuit that ended with the suspect jumping into the retention pond.

The suspect, 46-year-old Jeffery Treffy, was arrested and charged with reckless driving with damage to property or persons, leaving the scene of an accident, evading police, and resisting arrest.

Witnesses who spoke with WINK News said this police chase started at the Countryside Golf and Country Club.

They said they noticed the driver, driving a red BMW, doing donuts around on the golf course.

“It’s not something you see happening here. It’s a pretty well-protected, quiet community,” said Neighbor Mike Hayes. “You know, I have no idea why somebody would be doing something like that, endangering themselves, our employees, and other members.”

Police were later called to the scene, and from there, things escalated from the suspect driving recklessly to a police chase.

Chris Auron was one of the first to witness the scene unfold.

"I heard sirens, several sirens. Followed by some screeching and a loud crash," said Auron "And so I knew that there was something. I felt there must be a car chase or something like that. It was not a normal event."

The driver ended up crashing his car near a retention pond on the Airport-Pulling Road South and Radio Road.

From there, things get a little bizarre.

“As I got closer, I was kind of expecting a normal, you know, takedown or whatever you might see from the from the police, and then I was surprised to see this gentleman in the water just swimming back and forth. And so I thought, ‘well, this is kind of new’ and pulled out my phone and started recording.” said Auron.

From there the suspect continues to swim in the pond and taunt police.

At one point police try to help him get out of the water, but he suddenly falls back into the pond and refuses to get out.

“I kind of felt bad for them because I thought, you know, they have enough going on, you know, he’s not going to get anywhere,” said Auron. “Why taunt them? Why not just, you know, just give up and go peacefully?”

Treffy was arrested on Sunday and authorities say no one was hurt during the pursuit.