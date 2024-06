Could a lot be the answer to the cries for help from hundreds of workers in downtown Fort Myers?

Since the new parking meters were added to downtown Fort Myers, workers have had a hard time parking.

To tackle this issue, the Fort Myers City Council held a meeting on Monday.

There’s a lot on the agenda, so we asked Mayor Kevin Anderson what was the big topic and what was going to get people talking.

The city plans to lease out a lot on Second Street, which is about a five- to fifteen-minute walk, depending on where you are going downtown.

About 92 cars will be able to park here, but only cars belonging to people working in the City of Fort Myers. So, those people you see making your coffee at Starbucks or serving your food at a restaurant downtown have no lot to park in.

The mayor said he understands it’s a walk, but it only makes sense to keep the spots closest to the businesses and restaurants open for customers.

“The city manager and I have been working on trying to find a solution for downtown employees. More specifically, those who are working hourly wage jobs in restaurants who rely on tips, we’ve been trying to find a solution to minimize the cost of parking for them, so it doesn’t eat away at their income.”

Anderson added that they are planning to keep the cost of parking low, at no more than a dollar a day.